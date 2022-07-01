Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 66,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

