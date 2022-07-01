Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Visa by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 6,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Visa by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

Shares of V opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average is $211.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

