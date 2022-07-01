Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Shares of V opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

