Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.86. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

