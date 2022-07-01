Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

