Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $196.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

