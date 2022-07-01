Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Visa by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 6,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Visa by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.86. The company has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.