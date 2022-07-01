Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.62 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

