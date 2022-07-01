Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 38,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

