Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

