Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average is $211.86.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

