Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $281.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

