Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 97,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $467.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

