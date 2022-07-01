Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.28. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

