XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $32.66

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $31.52. XPeng shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 112,902 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in XPeng by 136.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 473,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in XPeng by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in XPeng by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 568,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

