Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $467.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

