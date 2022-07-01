Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average is $211.86. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

