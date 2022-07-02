11,432 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,432 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 174.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 239.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 69,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 271.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

