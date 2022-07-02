12,646 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.