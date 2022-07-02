1,292 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

