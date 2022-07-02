2,257 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

