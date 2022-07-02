29,974 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

