88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,583,601 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.45 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 7.32.
About 88 Energy (LON:88E)
