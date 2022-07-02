96,530 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

