A SPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Trading Down 0.4%

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 40,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 11,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

