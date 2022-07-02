Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $5.07. Acacia Research shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,037,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $207.52 million, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 251.22% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Acacia Research by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

