Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $0.93. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 292,542 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $25,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,893 shares of company stock valued at $151,781. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

