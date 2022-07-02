ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACEVW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

