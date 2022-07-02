ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites Purchases 2,000 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director David L. Sites acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,252.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACNB opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACNB by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ACNB by 58.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ACNB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ACNB by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

