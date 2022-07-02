Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,565.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

