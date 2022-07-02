Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

