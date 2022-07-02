Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
