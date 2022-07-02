ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s current price.

ACVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

