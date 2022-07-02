Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $81,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $69.35 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

