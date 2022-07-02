AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,564 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.