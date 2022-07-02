Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

