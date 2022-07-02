ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGESY shares. Barclays started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.96) to €42.70 ($45.43) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.34) to €45.50 ($48.40) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $2.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

