Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 98.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 863,533 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

