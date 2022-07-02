Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.50. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 75,019,840 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

