Alamos Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

