Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGI. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

