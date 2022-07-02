Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,152 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 115.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,471 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 133,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2,912.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 864,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 835,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

