Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8,472.2% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 775,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 766,055 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 55,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

