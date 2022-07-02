Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

