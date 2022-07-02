Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -3.81.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

