Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth about $117,000.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.