Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.