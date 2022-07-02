Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 39,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 179,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -1.12.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

