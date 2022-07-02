Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,571.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

