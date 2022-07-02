Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,270.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,571.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

