Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,565.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

